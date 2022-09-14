Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $510.30 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $529.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

