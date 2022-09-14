Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $93,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after acquiring an additional 194,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,740,000 after buying an additional 235,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,413,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $363.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.