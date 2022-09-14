Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Diodes makes up about 1.7% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 157.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 310.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 305.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Price Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $113.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75.

Insider Activity

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.