DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after acquiring an additional 490,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,327,000 after acquiring an additional 179,445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after acquiring an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

