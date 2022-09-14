eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,429 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

