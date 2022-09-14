Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,976 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $153,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $166.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

