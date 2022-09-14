Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 464,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $32,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 577,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.04. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

