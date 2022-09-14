Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $306.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

About Eli Lilly and



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

