EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EME stock opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.85.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.30%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

