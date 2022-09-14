EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in EnPro Industries by 30.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NPO opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $117.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.42%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

