Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 2.2% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $13,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,994,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 112,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,491,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,218,000 after buying an additional 30,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $228.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.54. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

