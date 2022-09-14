Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.7% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 24,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.10.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.