Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,908 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 1.8% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 47.8% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Citigroup by 9.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Stock Down 3.7 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

C stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

