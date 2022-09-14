Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 7,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 493.0% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.48. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $132.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

