Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average is $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

