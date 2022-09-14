Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,077 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $395.14 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.72.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

