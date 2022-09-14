Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,321,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,322,000. Global Blood Therapeutics comprises 2.8% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Global Blood Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at $599,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Blood Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBT. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

GBT opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.02.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Articles

