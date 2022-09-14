FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Raised by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,019 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $205.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.61. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.35.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

