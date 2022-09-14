Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,966 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,000. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $503.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $520.36 and a 200 day moving average of $551.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.91 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.