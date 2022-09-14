Financial Enhancement Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 19,782 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 113,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 491,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 264,065 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 22,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

GDX stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

