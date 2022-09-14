Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $185,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.33 and its 200-day moving average is $123.78.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

