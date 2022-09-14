Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 39,758 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,230 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,786,000 after acquiring an additional 948,948 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $4.75 dividend. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 57.98%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.