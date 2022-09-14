Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 39,758 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,230 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,786,000 after acquiring an additional 948,948 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ZIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $4.75 dividend. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 57.98%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 36.83%.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
