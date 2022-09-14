Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 201 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Qualys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Qualys by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,806,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,249,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,760.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $836,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,249,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,940 shares of company stock worth $5,045,796. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QLYS opened at $157.75 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.48 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

