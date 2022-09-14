Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 418,619 Shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,619 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 210.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 34,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MJUS opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

