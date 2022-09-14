Financial Enhancement Group LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 4.6 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

Shares of HCA opened at $212.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

