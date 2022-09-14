First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,370 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.9% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

