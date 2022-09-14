Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Jo Natauri Sells 90,313 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 962,916 shares in the company, valued at $26,374,269.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 9th, Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,203,602.40.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94.
- On Monday, August 29th, Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15.
- On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60.
- On Friday, August 19th, Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Jo Natauri sold 89,959 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89.
- On Monday, August 15th, Jo Natauri sold 78,131 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31.
Flywire Stock Performance
Shares of FLYW opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $57.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on FLYW. Stephens began coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flywire to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Flywire by 226.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Flywire by 141.1% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67,760 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Flywire by 123.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flywire by 433.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flywire (FLYW)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.