Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $2,203,602.40 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,203,602.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 867,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,934,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94.

On Monday, August 29th, Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jo Natauri sold 89,959 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89.

On Monday, August 15th, Jo Natauri sold 78,131 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31.

Flywire Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.28 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $16,449,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Flywire by 500.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 50,556 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at $19,279,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 549.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after buying an additional 620,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $5,895,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

