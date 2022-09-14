Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 52.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.25. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.