Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 52.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.
Fortive Price Performance
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Fortive Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
Featured Stories
