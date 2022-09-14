Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sameer K. Gandhi Acquires 200,900 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 200,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,749.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Freshworks Stock Down 4.7 %

FRSH stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in Freshworks by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after buying an additional 4,866,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after buying an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,705,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after buying an additional 2,443,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,883,000. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Freshworks

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

