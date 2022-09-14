GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,886,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,318,000 after purchasing an additional 378,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,364,000 after purchasing an additional 164,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

