GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $943,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in FOX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in FOX by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $2,390,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ FOX opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.93.

FOX Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

FOX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.