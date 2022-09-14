Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $21,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth $678,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,392,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,869,000 after purchasing an additional 192,021 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

BATRK stock opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08.

Insider Activity at The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976 over the last 90 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading

