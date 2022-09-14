Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $27,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,780,000 after purchasing an additional 90,325 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

