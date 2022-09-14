Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,276,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $46,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.91. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

