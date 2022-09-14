Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,245,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $31,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on LBTYA. Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.
Shares of LBTYA opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
