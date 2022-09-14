Gabelli Funds LLC Has $22.75 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $22,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,677 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

