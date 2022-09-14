Gabelli Funds LLC Has $27.66 Million Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $27,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,266 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,945,000 after purchasing an additional 609,709 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average is $67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,345.71.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

