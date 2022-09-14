Gabelli Funds LLC Has $28.87 Million Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $28,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 236,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 69,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $684.21 million, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.95%.

In related news, CEO Scott A. King purchased 2,500 shares of Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $64,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,039.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gorman-Rupp news, Director M Ann Harlan bought 1,000 shares of Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,824. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott A. King purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $64,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,039.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $225,205 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

