Gabelli Funds LLC Has $31.92 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $31,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $471.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $516.51 and its 200 day moving average is $556.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $193.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

