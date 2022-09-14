Gabelli Funds LLC Has $33.12 Million Stock Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $33,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Myers Industries by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 26,555 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Myers Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Myers Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYE opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $661.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

MYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

