Gabelli Funds LLC Has $34.08 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $34,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 58.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ITT by 38.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in ITT by 34.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
ITT Stock Performance
ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ITT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.
ITT Profile
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITT (ITT)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.