Gabelli Funds LLC Has $44.63 Million Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $44,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Flowserve by 26.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of FLS opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 109.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Flowserve to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

