Gabelli Funds LLC Has $53.55 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,625 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $53,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $163.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

