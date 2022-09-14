Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 489,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $29,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZI opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 164.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,663 shares of company stock worth $27,752,445 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

