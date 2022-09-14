Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $35,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Netflix by 34.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 121.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 67.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 263.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Macquarie raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.74.

Netflix Stock Down 7.8 %

NFLX opened at $218.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

