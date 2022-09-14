Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

