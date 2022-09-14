Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $46,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,611,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,457,000 after buying an additional 315,803 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 2.25. Dana Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Dana’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

