Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $30,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Henry Schein by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

