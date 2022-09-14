Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $53,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in St. Joe by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in St. Joe by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in St. Joe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of JOE opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.19. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $62.21.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

St. Joe Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.